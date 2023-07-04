The UK has rejected a bid by the Orkney Islands to break away and join Norway, following complaints of neglect by both the UK and Scottish governments. Orkney, a remote archipelago in the North Sea off the northeast coast of Scotland, was historically under Norwegian control until 1472 when it was handed over to Scotland. The islanders now seek alternative models of governance to address economic opportunities and cultural affinity.

This came after Orkney's council leader, James Stockan, expressed the sentiment of the islanders who feel a strong connection to Norway. A motion for a council debate Tuesday over the issue of Orkney, aimed to explore alternative governance options that would grant Orkney greater economic opportunities.

Orkney's council leader Stockan suggested considering the possibility of Orkney becoming a self-governing "Crown dependency" like Guernsey, Jersey, or the Isle of Man. Crown dependencies are territories under the sovereignty of the British Crown but are not part of the United Kingdom. UK's rejection While dismissing the motion, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman reportedly said, "first and foremost, there is no mechanism for the conferral of Crown dependency or overseas territory status on any part of the UK."

The government emphasised the strength of the United Kingdom as a unified entity and reiterated its commitment to maintaining the current arrangement.

"But fundamentally, we are stronger as one United Kingdom, we have no plans to change that," the spokesporson added. Warnings against division Liam McArthur, the Liberal Democrat representative for Orkney in the devolved Scottish parliament, cautioned against the motion, highlighting the potential dangers of creating barriers and divisions within communities. McArthur urged the council to consider the implications of such a move.

The proposal for Orkney's independence poses a potential dilemma for the Scottish National Party (SNP), which controls the government in Edinburgh and advocates for Scotland's independence from the UK.

While the UK government rejected the bid for independence and emphasised the strength of the United Kingdom, the debate surrounding Orkney's future may continue to shape the dynamics between Orkney, Scotland, and the UK in the future.