Partygate scandal: Ex-ministers Nadine Dorries, Jacob Rees-Mogg accused of interfering with probe

Former UK ministers Nadine Dorries and Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg have faced strong criticism from a committee in the House of Commons for attempting to obstruct an investigation into Boris Johnson in relation to the Partygate scandal. The committee found that Johnson had misled Parliament regarding Covid breaches at 10 Downing Street, which ultimately ended in his resignation as an MP.

The report accuses Johnson's allies of launching a "vociferous attacks" against the committee. Other Conservative Party members, including Dame Priti Patel and Lord Zac Goldsmith, were also criticised for attacking the committee.

Also Read | British court declares govt’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda unlawful

The Privileges Committee, a cross-party group, expressed concerns about the security implications of the "unprecedented and co-ordinated pressure" pressure exerted on its members through social media and television comments, media reports said.

The committee singled out Dorries, Rees-Mogg, and Goldsmith for their particularly vehement attacks, noting that two of them used their own television shows to voice their criticisms.

Also Read | Indian-Origin man jailed for smuggling over 800 Indians into US using Uber Debate around freedom of speech The report emphasised the importance of free speech in parliamentary democracy but condemned the interference by politicians in disciplinary proceedings as unacceptable.

It warned that such behavior could discourage future committee members from serving due to fears of similar attacks, the reports said.

The controversy has sparked a debate regarding the balance between freedom of expression and the ability of MPs to examine the conduct of their colleagues without facing personal attacks on their integrity.

Watch | Tarang shakti, India's largest multilateral air exercise to be held this year × The report suggests that MPs should exercise responsibility in their criticisms to maintain the committee's effectiveness.

Johnson announced his resignation as an MP shortly before the committee released its initial findings, dismissing the investigation as a "kangaroo court."

The year-long inquiry concluded that Johnson deliberately made misleading statements to Parliament about lockdown parties at Downing Street.

It recommended a 90-day suspension for Johnson, which would have likely triggered a by-election in his constituency.

The cross-party privileges committee consists of seven members, four of whom are Tory MPs, two are from the Labour Party, and one represents the Scottish National Party. WATCH WION LIVE HERE You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here. ×