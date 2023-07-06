Greta Thunberg faces charges for defying police orders during climate protest

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is facing charges for defying a police order to leave a climate demonstration in the coastal city of Malmo on 19 June, Reuters news agency reported citing the Swedish daily Sydsvenskan. Thunberg had taken part in a protest where participants blocked the road to prevent oil trucks from entering Malmo harbor.

In an Instagram post, she stressed the urgency of the climate crisis and the need to take action to halt fossil fuel infrastructure.

"The climate crisis is already a matter of life and death for countless people. We chose to not be bystanders, and instead physically stop the fossil fuel infrastructure. We are reclaiming the future," she had said.

If found guilty of disregarding the police order, Thunberg could face a fine or a maximum prison sentence of six months, as per media reports.

Thunberg advocates for immediate and drastic measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and halt the exploitation of fossil fuels. During climate protests, she passionately calls out world leaders for their inaction on climate change and highlights that it is the younger generations who will bear the brunt of the consequences if no action is taken. Prosecutor's statement Prosecutor Charlotte Ottosen stated that while individuals have the right to demonstrate, they must do so without causing trouble for others. "You have the freedom to demonstrate, but you must not demonstrate in such a way that it causes disturbances for others," prosecutor Ottosen said.

The Swedish central prosecutor's press office has not yet confirmed the news. Greta Thunberg met Zelensky Greta Thunberg recently visited Ukraine to engage in discussions with President Volodymyr Zelensky regarding the ecological repercussions of the destruction of the Kakhovka dam. President Zelensky convened a meeting of the International Working Group on the Environmental Consequences of War, which included notable figures.

Expressing gratitude for the invitation, Greta Thunberg affirmed her commitment to involve representatives from environmental organizations in the tasks of the Working Group in Ukraine. Her aim is to draw attention to the consequences of the war and further advocate for environmental awareness.

On June 15, Greta Thunberg attended a rally in Bonn, Germany, to protest against ecocide in Ukraine, where she expressed solidarity with Ukrainians and assured them of international support.