DWP Cost of Living payment UK 2023: Dates, Requirement & Eligibility, check how much amount you'll get in 2023

DWP Cost of Living payments 2023: In 2023, more than eight million houses in the United Kingdom will get a payment of £900. The cost of living crisis in the United Kingdom continues to thin people's finances. However, the total amount provided in 2022 was £1,200 following a similar system. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) Secretary, Mel Stride, said, "We are sticking by our promise to protect the most vulnerable." The payment system, a so-called solution to the cost of living crisis, provided vital aid to people with the lowest income. According to the secretary, the government's support already aids over eight million households with their cost of living. He says the DWP cost of living payments 2023 and the surge in prices are global consequences of Putin's invasion of Ukraine and the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's everything you need to know about dates, requirements & eligibility. Check how much amount you'll get this year.

When is first DWP cost of living payments 2023 worth £301 due?

The first instalment of the cost of living payment will arrive in spring 2023. Moreover, the estimated cost of a living instalment is £301. The authorities will announce the exact date soon. However, the UK government's website says that the cost of living payment will arrive during spring 2023.

When will the total DWP cost of living payments 2023 be made?

Eligible households can expect the cost of living payment to come any time during the year. According to the system, the instalments are spread throughout the year. The UK government will announce the date of the payments closer to the time.

Here's the estimate for the government-advised payments:

£301 – First Cost of Living Payment – during spring 2023

£150 – Disability Payment – during summer 2023

£300 – Second Cost of Living Payment – during autumn 2023

£300 – Pensioner Payment – during winter 2023/4

£299 – Third Cost of Living Payment – during spring 2024

Requirements & Eligibility: Who is eligible for DWP cost of living payments 2023?

Depending on your circumstances on a specific date or during a particular period, you could receive up to three different types of payment:

Cost of Living Payment, if you get a qualifying low-income benefit or tax credits

Disability Cost of Living Payment, if you get a qualifying disability benefit

Pensioner Cost of Living Payment, if you are entitled to a Winter Fuel Payment for winter 2022 to 2023

Do you need to apply for DWP cost of living 2023 payments?

There is no need to apply for the DWP cost of living if you are eligible. The UK government will automatically pay you. You will receive the benefits of the DWP cost of living payments in the same way you receive tax benefits. The government website says, "If individuals are eligible they will be paid automatically, and there will be no need to apply."