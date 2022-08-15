Zvika Pick, Israel's pop King, dead at 72

Zvika Pick, known as Israel's "king" of pop, died Sunday aged 72.

Born in Poland in 1949, Pick immigrated to Israel with his parents at a young age.

He jump-started his musical career with the Israeli production of the musical "Hair" in the 1970s, then went on to create local pop hits including "Mary Lou", which is still known to generations of Israelis.

The long-haired artist created the music for the song "Diva," which was performed by Israeli transgender singer Dana International and won her the Eurovision song contest in 1998.

Pick is also the father-in-law of American film director Quentin Tarantino, who married Pick's daughter Daniella, also a singer, in 2018.

"Zvika Pick died today, but the songs and melodies he left behind will continue to be played for many years to come," said Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, after local media reported the singer was found dead at his home.

Minister of Sports and Culture Chili Tropper called Pick "one of Israel's greatest artists", whose songs "had entered every living room in Israel and touched thousands of hearts."