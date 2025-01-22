Is the famous trio coming back? On Wednesday, Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to share a video of Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and him looking at a manuscript titled 'Three Musketeers' as the opening line of 'Senorita' song from their 2011 film Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara played in the background. The video has Hrithik reacting to the sign, saying, "Unbelievable", while Farhan says, "Outstanding."



The post was captioned, "@zoieakhtar do you see the signs?? @hrithikroshan @abhaydeol @ritesh_sid @reemakagti1 @excelmovies @tigerbabyofficial."

Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara 2 coming soon?

What's the connection you ask? For those who have watched the 2011 hit film that was helmed by Zoya Akhtar and featured the three actors, a scene in the film had Farhan's character Imran stating that in school, he and his friends Arjun Saluja (Hrithik Roshan), and Kabir Dewan (Abhay Deol) were called 'The Three Musketeers' because the trio was always seen together.



Farhan's post obviously sparked curiosity, and fans got excited on whether the trio were hinting at a possible sequel to the hit film, which also featured Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin. Over a decade after its release, the film continues to have a strong fan following.

In the past, director Zoya Akhtar has been asked several times about a possible sequel to the 2011 blockbuster.



She had told ANI, "Yes, this comes up all the time, and everybody is interested."



Zoya had also added, "That movie meant a lot to us. So, if we find that soul for part two, we will make it. We don't want to do it just for money. When the audience comes to watch the second part, they will have a certain expectation, and we must give it to them; otherwise, they won't be happy."

While the cast has dropped subtle hints with their latest video, it has made fans get excited about the sequel finally happening. So far, there has not been any other confirmation from the team. Now, all eyes are on how director Zoya Akhtar reacts to the post. Let's hope a confirmation comes soon and we get to see the beloved 'musketeers' back on screen again soon.

About Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara

Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara was a buddy road film that had its protagonist taking a trip to Spain weeks before one of them was to get married. The trip proves to be a turning point in their lives, with each of them reassessing their lives, finding themselves, and meeting new people on the way. The film was produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Zoya Akhtar. It had won seven Filmfare Awards and two National Film Awards.

