Zeenat Aman is now on Instagram; check out her first pic

Bollywood yesteryear actress Zeenat Aman is now on Instagram. She might be just a day-old on the photo-sharing app and doesn’t have a verification tick yet but her first post is already a hit. The 71-year-old actress shared a picture of herself as a young woman with her mother Vardhini. The picture is not very clear but you can still see that beauty runs in the family.

Zeenat Aman captioned the photo as, "If I have lived an extraordinary life it's because I was brought up by an extraordinary woman. My mother Vardhini Scharwachter was what you'd call a 'pataka' (firework). Elegant, intelligent, feisty and my pillar of support. She was a practicing Hindu and she epitomised the ideas of tolerance, love and empowerment. Her faith did not stop her from marrying my father Amanullah Khan.”



“Later, after they had separated, she fell in love with and married a wonderful German man, whom I called Uncle Heinz. She taught me to stand on my own two feet and to live life on my own terms. She was truly the wind beneath my wings. I lost most of my family photographs in the Mumbai floods of 2005, and so the few that I can find are all the more precious to me,” the caption continued.

In her second post, she broke down what it was like to often be the "only woman on set" in the male-dominated Bollywood of her glory days.