YouTube to launch several projects like Celebrity Substitute, Games and content for kids

YouTube Originals is now launching a new slate of projects to "to support, entertain and educate viewers around the world”.

Among these is Celebrity Substitute which enables celebrities and educators to come together to “energize distance learning”. It includes Karlie Kloss working through a coding problem and Ken Jeong giving a biology lesson.

Some substitutes that YouTube has already got on board are Bill Nye, Camila Mendes, Janelle Monáe and Terry Crews.

Apart from this, YouTube also has something called Create Together #WithMe, hosted by Joseph Gordon-Levitt and featuring the creations of everyday people collaborating to make art on HitRecord and YouTube while at home.

Another is called Stay Home With: YUNGBLUD, which will follow the UK recording artist and his band as they adjust to a remote lifestyle while creating music.

There’s also The Creator Games Presented by MrBeast, a global live event in which the YouTube creator challenges "the platform's biggest stars to remotely go head-to-head in a first-of-its-kind battle of stay-at-home games where there can be only one winner." It will also encourage viewers to donate to support COVID-19-related charitable organizations.

In a statement, Susanne Daniels, global head of original content for YouTube said, "YouTube's greatest strength is its ability as a global platform to build community and connection among people from all walks of life. We're working to develop exciting new original content that is relevant, useful and entertaining in order to deepen those connections and give people an outlet to come together."

There will also be some for the kids and family originals.

