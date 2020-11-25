YouTube creates world's first 'infinite' video with Billie Eilish' 'Bad Guy' covers

If you are a big fan of singer Billie Eilish, this will interest you!

YouTube and Google Creative Labs have just come together for an experiment, calling it the world’s first “infinite” video which has different versions of Billie Eilish’s popular song ‘Bad Guy’ playing on loop.

With ‘Bad Guy’ becoming a sensation after it premiered, many people around the world have performed/sang their own versions of the popular song. This video literally puts them all together for an infinite loop.

On occasion of the music video passing 1 billion views, YouTube and Google Creative Lab have turned all of those covers into an interactive AI experiment, called “Infinite Bad Guy,” which YouTube described as “the world’s first infinite music video.” Grammys 2021: Check out the complete list of nominees here

The loop has every single cover from ballet, jazz, saxophone, sitar, choir and everything else you can imagine. Even TikTok videos which are made to recreate the song using ordinary household sounds have been used.

Watch it here: