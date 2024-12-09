New Delhi

Look who made a guest appearance on your favourite show, Yellowstone. Eagle-eyed fans spotted supermodel Bella Hadid on Yellowstone’s penultimate episode which aired on December 8, ahead of the season 5 finale.

Bella was seen as a character named Sadie. This was her second scripted role ever as the model keeps away from acting.

Bella‘s character is the girlfriend of creator Taylor Sheridan‘s character Travis Wheatley, having scenes with both Taylor and Kelly Reilly.

Beth mistakes Sadie for the masseuse and says, “You seem like a moderately intelligent woman. How can you work for this fu**?” To this, Sadie replies, “I would never work for a horse trainer. Travis is my boyfriend.”

Beth asks Sadie what she sees in Travis, to which she replies, “You ever seen him ride before?”

Bella appeared briefly in the episode.

While we didn’t get much of her, we surely would like to see her more.

Yellowstone will have its season 5 finale on December 15.

Major points in Yellowstone season 5 latest episode

The episode places a lot of emphasis on Travis’ storyline. Why wouldn’t there be attention on Travis when it is played by none other than Yellowstone creator and writer Taylor Sheridan. Sheridan’s character took centre stage, showing off his horse-riding skills, rugged charm, and his ability to attract attention.

In the episode, Kelly Reilly’s Beth travels to Texas after realising the family ranch must be sold to pay off mounting debts.