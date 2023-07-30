Ye aka Kanye West's X account reinstated after 8-month suspension

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has reinstated the account of rapper Ye aka Kanye West after an almost eight-month suspension. The rapper's account was suspended because he violated the platform's rules, which prohibit incitement to violence.

Ye's X account now displays his last post from December 1, which was just a day before the suspension took effect. The move comes shortly after the social media platform underwent a name change under the leadership of Elon Musk.

According to reports from the Wall Street Journal, Ye's account will not be eligible for monetisation, and advertisements will not appear next to his posts.

Ye's account was suspended back in December due to one of his posts that appeared to contain a swastika symbol within a Star of David, a symbol of Judaism, which sparked controversy and raised concerns over the platform's content moderation policies.

Reports state that the recent reinstatement comes after X received multiple assurances from the rapper that he would refrain from sharing anti-semitic or otherwise harmful language on the platform. A person familiar with the matter reported that this assurance played a significant role in the decision to lift the suspension, according to Wall Street Journal.

Since his return to the platform, Ye has not posted anything new on his X account.

Following a series of anti-semitic rants in interviews and on social media, Ye faced consequences, losing partnership deals with Adidas and Gap for his Yeezy products.

As Ye's X account regains access to the platform, all eyes are on the rapper as to how he will utilise the platform going forward, while the discussion surrounding free speech, content moderation, and responsible social media use continues to evolve.

