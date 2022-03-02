'Yatri Kripya Dhyan De' review: Where it begins and where it leads is the most interesting bit

'Yatri Kripya Dhyan De', an announcement to caution travellers, but how often is it alarming?

Sumit (played by Shaheer Sheikh) shifts gears, begins his journey steering through lush green hills. But is he being watched or empty winding roads have a reputation of being creepy?

Little did he know a drive through all things bright and in broad daylight would be the one to remember.

Nandita’s (played by Shweta Basu Prasad) entry into this solo drive is seamless, a part that effortlessly gels with the meandering roads. Here’s a shout out to writer-director Abhinav for penning a crisp script.

Nandita is someone who takes pride in doing nothing for a living, while Sumit who is a passionate medical coder, goes on about his dream job. But Nandita has a streak which is unlike the usual. The drive turns into a hitchhiking adventure of sorts. Nandita who begins a casual conversation pulls you in a story that keeps you wanting for more as she narrates a riveting tale that she claims is a folklore and everything draws you to it.

This is where it all moves in favour of the film, the background score, her voice, the enchanting hills.

Where it begins and where it leads is the most interesting bit that will keep you engrossed. Basu’s performance in this gripping story packed in 16 minutes steals the show.

The Money Heist-themed dashboard decorative in Sumit’s vintage car needs a mention for being an efficient supporting character.

Watch this short film on Amazon Prime Video.