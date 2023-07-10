Yash starrer KGF 1 and 2 are all set to release in Japan. Check more details inside

Hombale Films' KGF Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 have set their rule across the nation with phenomenal success. Be it the box office or the minds of the audience, the films ruled all over. After the world witnessed the rage of Rocky Bhai, the time has come for this successful franchise to set its feet in Japan with a release on July 14 for the first time ever.

Bringing this thrilling announcement of KGF 1 & 2 releasing in Japan, to the audience, Hombale Films took to its social media with an announcement video from Rocky Bhai aka Yash in which he can be seen addressing the Japanese audience about this grand release in their country.

"日本の皆さんこんにちは Save the Date, #Japan! July 14th is the day! We are thrilled to announce that the much-awaited release of #KGFChapter1 & #KGFChapter2 is happening in Japan for the FIRST time ever! Experience the breathtaking journey of Rocky Bhai as he rises to power and takes on the world of crime! Mark your calendars and get ready to witness the cinematic marvel that has captured hearts worldwide! #KGFシリーズ @_KGFmovie #KGF1 #KGF2 ムビチケ販売中 https://kgf-movie.com," the tweet reads.

With its release in Japan, the KGF franchise has added an extra feather to its ever-rising glory. With the KGF franchise, director Prashanth Neel created a universe of his own that set several records. Moreover, KGF 1 and 2 were the biggest films that were released in 2018 and 2022, respectively. With the success of KGF, Yash became a global sensation and a face of the Kannada industry and put the industry on the global map.