Yami Gautam, Rakul Preet and others speak on what they wish for this Women's Day

We have come a long way from when it was not okay for women to step out of the comforts of their home, to work and to ask for autonomy or to be able to make their own decisions. In context with the Indian entertainment industry, from running around in sarees to now leading mega-budget films that have a great story and some powerful performances, Indian actresses have achieved quite a bit. It’s no longer mandatory to have an A-lister male carry the film to ensure box office success. Some of the most recent examples are Kangana Ranaut in Queen or Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat, Kriti Sanon in Mimi and more. Actresses today have the bargaining power to lead a film, quote their price and ask for changes to suit their role.

On International Women’s Day, we try to understand how women in the entertainment space feel about the changes they see around them. From Rakul Preet Singh to Yami Gautam, here’s what they wish to see changing in the coming years.

Actress Yami Gautam on Women’s Day:

After having tasted success with almost all her films, Yami Gautam entered showbiz by fluke and stayed because she enjoyed it. A popular face on TV courtesy a brand advertisement, Yami Gautam feels every day should be women’s day but adds that she’s aware “why this day came into limelight – where the focal point was to bring awareness about women’s rights with regards to different aspects of life, to bring equality and respect to all genders.” “On Women’s Day, I wish to congratulate all women and tell them that they are doing their best but a lot still needs to be done. It’s work in progress and we need to lift each other, empower each other,” she added.

Yami then reflected on her first film experience and added, “When I started my career with Vicky Donor, I was very clear in my head that I want to be a part of films, where I play a substantial part in films that are entertaining and engaging for the audience. In ten years, I see a remarkable shift….all for good…in terms of opportunities. Today it depends on you what you want to do, whether you want to be a part of a story and be heard.”

On how things will change for good, Yami noted, “Any change at a volume level takes time but I do see a progressive change and a shift in the industry – that we need more roles which portray women in a way that it stands true to their potential and I feel this awareness comes from within.”

Actress Rakul Preet Singh on Women’s Day:

She’s just given us a hit with Chhatriwali and is now looking to do more interesting projects. “Things are changing now. I feel in the 70s and 80s, women got good content. Sridevi, Madhuri, Rekha ji… they have done great roles. But in between we lost that. We are now getting back to great content for women but there’s still a long way to go, for people to start believing that the main protagonist can be a woman,” said Rakul. “It’s very positive. We have more great films with strong women characters now. Hopefully, upwards and onwards from here,” wished Rakul on Women’s Day.

She added, “I wish we didn't have to celebrate women only one day but all days. Every human being should respect women in their lives – mother, partner, siblings or daughters.”

As for her special message on this day, Rakul said, “We should let the women in our lives breathe and have their individuality and work towards their dreams and support them.”

Celebrity wedding designer Ambika Gupta on Women’s Day:

A leading face in the decor, wedding and design industry, Ambika Gupta said all “women entrepreneurs must nourish their body, mind and soul.” “They must take pride in their financial freedom because when you are self-dependent, you never have to rely on anyone for help in a crisis. I feel perseverance, persistence and nourishing ourselves mentally, emotionally, and spiritually can help us achieve our dreams and take us from strength to strength. If you truly believe in yourself, then there is no end to the possibilities,” she added.





On what keeps her motivated, Ambika added, “My biggest motivation to keep going on has been the amount of difference I have made to the lives of fellow designers who, like me, started from scratch. I also feel energised everyday by the idea that I am setting an example for my eight-year-old daughter. I am showing her through my work and my life that, no matter how tough the going gets, you can rise and do better than you did yesterday. That no matter what the odds are, you can pick yourself up, have passion, compassion and persistence and go on.”

