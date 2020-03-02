Yami Gautam accused of disrespecting Assamese culture, actress issues clarification

Yami Gautam who arrived Guwahati this weekend, found herself embroiled in a controversy when a video of her pushing away a local fan came to light.

In the video, Yami can be seen arriving at the Guwahati airport with her team and a local fan rushes to welcome her with an Assamese gamosa- a traditional scarf used to welcome guests in the state. As the man approaches the actress and tries to wrap the scarf around her neck, the actress pushes his hand away and her team asks him to back off.



The video has gone viral ever since, with many accusing Yami of 'disrespecting' the Assamese traditional garment and hurting sentiments.



On Sunday, Yami shared the video and clarified that her reaction was out of self-defense and that she didn't intend to hurt anyone's sentiments.



Responding to a tweet by an Assamese media outlet, Yami said, "My reaction was simply self-defense. As a woman, if I am uncomfortable with anyone getting too close to me, I or any other girl has every right to express it. I Dint’ intend to hurt anyone's sentiments but it's very important to voice out a behaviour, inappropriate in any manner (sic)."

The actress also added that this was her third visit to Assam and she has always expressed her love towards Assamese culture and people.

The actress was in the state capital for the Great Guwahati Marathon and eventually was clicked wearing the gamosa at the event. Sharing an image from the event, Yami wrote, "Thank you for this beautiful 'Japi' & 'Gamosa'"