'World Cup is ours': Rajinikanth confident India will lift the World Cup 2023 trophy

Superstar Rajinikanth is confident that India will clinch the World Cup 2023 trophy, following an exhilarating semi-final match between India and New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The actor, who received the Golden Ticket from the BCCI alongside cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan, shared his match experience and predictions with the media upon returning to Chennai.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Rajinikanth expressed his initial nervousness during the tense moments of the semi-final, saying, “At first, I felt nervous. Later, when wickets kept falling, it went well. During that one and a half hours, I was quite nervous. But I am 100 per cent sure the (world) cup is ours.”

The actor attended the match with his wife, producer Latha, and had been in Mumbai since Tuesday night. Rajinikanth, a cricket aficionado, had the privilege of witnessing India's nail-biting victory, securing their spot in the World Cup final.

The semi-final match was attended by various celebrities, including Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Kunal Khemu, Sachin Tendulkar, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and footballer David Beckham, who was on a three-day visit to Mumbai.

The highlight of the game was Virat Kohli's remarkable 50th ODI century, contributing to India's triumph. The star-studded event drew attention not only for the cricketing action but also for the presence of Bollywood and sports personalities at Wankhede Stadium.

Before heading to Mumbai, Rajinikanth shared a note of admiration for the film Jigarthanda Double X. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film has a unique storyline and outstanding performances.