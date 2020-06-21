'With pride I am bisexual', TV producer Vikas Gupta opened about his sexuality

Television producer and host Vikas Gupta announced that he is bisexual, by taking the opportunity of the pride month, the producer makes it public.



Taking to Twitter, he wrote, ''Hi Just wanted to let you know a tiny detail about me. I fall in love with the human regardless of their gender. There r more like me. With #Pride, I am Bisexual #VikasGupta PS No more being blackmailed or bullied #priyanksharma #ParthSamthaan ThankU for forcing me to come out.''

Vikas thanked both Priyank Sharma and Parth Samthaan for forcing him to open his reality.

Hi Just wanted to let you know a tiny detail about me. I fall in love with the human regardless of their gender. There r more like me. With #Pride I am Bisexual #VikasGupta PS No more being blackmailed or bullied #priyanksharma #ParthSamthaan ThankU for forcing me to come out 😊 pic.twitter.com/0N403EDukp — Vikas Guppta (@lostboy54) June 20, 2020 ×

He also took it to his Instagram account and shared his live video and spoke about the negativity he received from the people. "My coming out - #vikasgupta. Here I am, how I am - Standing tall and I will not be shamed, bullied or blackmailed for what God has made me. It has been years of torture and humiliation and hiding my emotions but that has not stopped me from being a good human being who is constantly evolving. I have made mistakes and I will continue to do so but I am learning and not repeating them, he wrote in the caption.

This comes after, the producer opened up about his depression in wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide and alleging that TV actors Parth Samthaan & Priyank Sharma is responsible for the same.



His first real relationship was with Parth Samthaan for almost 2 years, after which the actor ended up by lodging case against him. He later came to Vikas after 3 years and he forgave him, as they never opened their affair, so that Parth’s career doesn’t get affected.



Vikas is a popular name in the television industry and he was also the second runner up in Bigg Boss season 11.