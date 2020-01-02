Wilmer Valderrama announces engagement to girlfriend Amanda Pacheco

'That's 70's Show' star Wilmer Valderrama has started 2020 on a good note. The actor went down on his knee and proposed to girlfriend Amanda Pacheco on the first day of the year.



'It's just us now," Wilmer captioned the photo of his beachside proposal, adding their special date, "01-01-2020."

The couple celebrated the New Year's eve in Mexico before heading to San Diego where the actor popped the question.



39-year-old Wilmer Valderrama was first spotted with Amanda Pacheo, 28, in Los Angeles in April 2019. Almost a year later, the couple has decided to take their relationship to the next level.



In the past, Vilmer has dated Demi Lovato for several years, as well as Mandy Moore. He remains on great terms with both stars and supported Lovato during her recovery from a drug overdose in 2018.