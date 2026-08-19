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Will Smith to make his debut in Indian cinema with Atlee-Allu Arjun's Raaka?

Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 16:40 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 16:40 IST
Will Smith to make his debut in Indian cinema with Atlee-Allu Arjun's Raaka?

Will Smith will reportedly play the antagonist in Allu Arjun's Raaka

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Hollywood star Will Smith is reportedly in discussions to play the main antagonist in director Atlee’s upcoming sci-fi action epic Raaka, starring Allu Arjun. The film will feature an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur.

Hollywood star Will Smith is reportedly in talks to join director Atlee’s highly anticipated sci-fi epic, Raaka. The Oscar-winning actor has been approached to play the primary antagonist and is expected to film his sequences at an international location.

According to a report in Mid-Day, Smith may officially come on board ahead of the film's next production leg. “Will Smith's dates are being worked out. The overseas location will be locked depending on his availability. His costumes have been finalised and there is immense excitement in the crew for the next leg,” a source told the publication.

Shah Rukh Khan confirmed in key appearance

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Despite earlier reports dismissing his involvement, the publication confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan is indeed part of the project. The actor will reportedly join the international schedule later this year. "He is currently shooting the final song for King and will face the camera for Raaka after September," the source added.

Allu Arjun’s four-role speculation

The updates follow the release of Allu Arjun’s intense first-look poster in April, which showcased the actor in prosthetic makeup, kohl-lined eyes, and a woollen outfit featuring a prominent claw, accompanied by the tagline, "Prepare yourself for a vision beyond limits."

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Reports suggest Allu Arjun may portray four distinct roles—playing a grandfather, a father, and two sons—within a storyline that could potentially explore parallel universes, though the filmmakers have not officially confirmed these character details.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Raaka marks the maiden collaboration between Allu Arjun and Atlee. The sci-fi action drama features a high-profile ensemble cast, including Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur in key roles.

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Shomini Sen

Shomini Sen

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Shomini Sen

Shomini has written on entertainment and lifestyle for most of her career. Having watched innumerable Bollywood potboilers of the 1990s, writing for cinema came as an easy option t...Read More

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