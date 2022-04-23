Will Smith in India? Actor makes first public appearance in Mumbai after Oscars slap gate

Will Smith is in India?



Smith, who has been in the news lately for his shocking Oscars slap, was recently spotted in India at the airport, yes! thanks to the paparazzi, who clicked Smith at the airport in Mumbai.



The 'Aladdin' actor has faced major backlash following his Oscar controversy and has been away from the media glare for over a month now. Amid all, seeing Smith in the country was one of the major shocks and unexpected moments for all of us.



The photos that have taken the internet by storm show Smith surrounded by the people and is greeting them before he enters the airport.

He is very casually dressed in a white T-shirt and grey shorts. The specific reason behind his impromptu visit to India is yet unknown. But as we saw in the pictures, there is a monk standing next to him and he's also wearing spiritual long mala (necklace).



This is not the first time when the Oscar-winner actor has visited the country. In 2019, Will has visited the North Indian city Haridwar to shoot for his Facebook Watch show 'Will Smith's Bucket List.

Back then, he shared a string of his snaps from his trip and wrote, ''My Grandmother used to say, 'God Teaches through Experience. Travelling to India and experiencing the colours, people and natural beauty have awakened a new understanding of myself, my art and the truths of the world," Smith captioned the series of photographs and a video, including that of the Ganga Aarti.



The visit comes nearly a month after Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars controversy. On March 27, during the Academy's night, Chris took the stage and made a joke about Will's wife Jada's bald head, which triggered Smith who in just a few minutes slapped Rock on the live show. As a result of his slap, Academy has banned Will, who won his first Oscar trophy for his outstanding acting in 'King Richards', for 10 years.