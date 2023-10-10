Will John Cena leave WWE after SAG-AFTRA strike ends? Here's what he said

John Cena's return to the WWE amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike has generated buzz among fans. However, as negotiations between the actors' guild and the AMPTP continue, Cena's time in the wrestling ring might be coming to an end. In a recent press conference following WWE Fastlane, Cena candidly discussed his concerns about the challenges of balancing his wrestling career with his burgeoning acting pursuits and the potential consequences for both.

"I've made it clear that you can't do both because of the liability insurance. If I were to try and juggle both, that's very selfish because I would put a whole lot of people in the movie business out of work if something were to happen to me," Cena stated during the press conference.

Cena's decision to return to WWE during the strike, despite his growing success in Hollywood, stems from his commitment to contributing positively while awaiting a resolution. He noted, "Yes, I stopped a project in the middle of it, I can't even talk about the project because of the strike, but we're in the middle of it. As soon as we get back to work, we go back to work. I don't control any of that. I'm crossing my fingers, and I hope we can find a resolve everyone is happy with. For right now, I feel this is the best way I can help. To come back home to my family."

In a previous interview in September, Cena hinted at the possibility of his retirement from professional wrestling, acknowledging the passage of time and the special nature of each appearance. "As I said out there in the ring, the last one is not tonight, but I know it's soon. Every single chance I get to go out there becomes more and more special. There is no denying the fact that I'm 46 and staring down 47. I've been here for over two decades," he said.

Despite his uncertain future in wrestling, Cena continues to thrive in the acting world. Among his upcoming projects is the second season of Peacemaker at Max.

