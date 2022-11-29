Why K-pop band 'Loona' let go of its star member 'Chuu'? 

Chuu, a member of the South Korean pop band LOONA, has finally broken silence after being dropped by her previous agency BlockBerry Creative. The termination of Chuu from LOONA was revealed earlier on November 25 by BlockBerryCreative, who cited "violent language and misuse of power" toward a staff member as their justification.

The agency on November 28 released a second statement to clarify that their original announcement was not intended to be an exposé and that it was “the rights of Chuu herself and the staff who was harmed to provide the truth or evidence of this.” The 12-member South Korean girl group LOONA started pre-debut activities in 2016 with three sub-units. When the extended play (EP) by South Korean girl group Loona was published in 2018, the whole group made its debut. The band was a participant in the reality TV programme "Queendom 2," which had a musical theme, in 2022.

The following evening on November 28, Chuu spoke out for the first time since being let go from LOONA on her personal Instagram account. Read what she said below.

"Hello, this is Chuu. Thank you so much for your concern and comfort. As I have not received any contact regarding this series of situations or know anything about them, I’m currently grasping the situation, but what I’m sure of is that I haven’t done anything that would be shameful to my fans. In the future, as my position is decided, I will share another statement. Thank you so much for your concern and for trusting in me," as per English translation of her message by Soompi.