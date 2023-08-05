Why Jennifer Aniston is facing backlash for Jamie Foxx's antisemitic post?

Jamie Foxx is currently recovering from an undiscovered health scare. Nonetheless, Foxx became a hot topic due to a cryptic Instagram post that has since been deleted. The Spider-Man actor sparked a major controversy online when he shared a post that was deemed anti-Semitic.

Not only Foxx, but Jennifer Aniston also faced a major backlash after some netizens noticed that the Friends alum liked the post.

What was Jamie's post all about?

Seemingly calling out fake friends, Jamie shared a post on his Instagram on August 4 that was pointed out by the netizens for being anti-Jewish.

"They killed this dude named Jesus... what do you think they'll do to you? #fakefriends #fakelove," he wrote in the post that was shared on his story and later on the feed.

The post clearly hinted at the antisemitic belief that Jews have been collectively responsible for the killing of Jesus for centuries. However, it has not been clear who Jamie was hinting at through his post. He may be calling out some of his friends who didn't reach out to him during his health scare.

Jamie has not reacted to the controversy yet.

Jennifer Aniston on her account "liking" Jamie Foxx's Instagram post.



"I did not like this post on purpose or by accident."

Netizens were quick to slam Foxx for his anti-Semitic thinking. Even some compared Jamie's now-deleted post with Kanye West's antisemitism.

One user wrote: ''For crying out loud. Has Jamie Foxx gone full Kanye on us?''

"Did Kanye hack Jamie Foxx’s Instagram account?" Another user wrote.

Jennifer's reaction to the backlash

Although the post was quickly deleted, some fans still noticed Aniston's like on it. After being dragged into the controversial matter, Aniston made everything clear by issuing a statement on her Instagram stories.

Sharing the screen grab of the post, she wrote, ''This really makes me sick. I did not 'like' this post on purpose or by accident. And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their fees – I do NOT support any form of antisemitism. I truly don't tolerate HATE of any kind. Period."

Jamie's health scare

In April, Foxx was admitted to a hospital for treatment of an unspecified medical complication. The actor is currently recovering well at home.

In July, Jamie shared a video on his Instagram handle giving an update to his fans about his health complications. However, he didn't specify the exact details of his medical condition that led him to the hospital.

Talking about his undisclosed health battle, Foxx said in a video, in which he said, ''I know a lot of people were waiting, you know, or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that, man."

"You know, I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie television show," Foxx added. "I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."



