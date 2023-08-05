Mattel launches Weird Barbie doll after box office success of Margot Robbie Movie

Barbie, an iconic doll that has been enchanting audiences for generations, is synonymous with glamour, fashion, and the perfect life in Barbieland. In the recently released movie Barbie directed by Greta Gerwig based on the doll, Margot Robbie portrays the lead role of Stereotypical Barbie. The film's Barbieland is packed with all kinds of Barbies belonging to different races and come in different shapes and sizes. However, within that diverse world, there's one character who lives apart from others — Weird Barbie. Portrayed brilliantly by Kate McKinnon in the film, Weird Barbie is a unique and unconventional character who has become a fan-favourite.

Mattel, the creators of Barbie, is set to launch a doll based on Weird Barbie, along with an exclusive toy line celebrating the fascinating world of the film. This move marks a significant step towards embracing diversity and inclusivity in the realm of Barbie.

Barbie, a box office phenomenon

Meanwhile, Barbie, the movie has proven to be an unstoppable force at the box office, exceeding even the most optimistic predictions of analysts. Its box office success is on par with that of a major Marvel blockbuster, showcasing its immense popularity. As of the current writing, the Greta Gerwig-directed movie has amassed a staggering $835.68 million in earnings. It is expected to cross the impressive $1 billion milestone by the upcoming Monday, if not earlier by Sunday.

What is Barbie all about?

Barbie revolves around the titular doll's quest for self-discovery when she stumbles upon minor imperfections in her once seemingly perfect life. Alongside her companion, Ken (Ryan Gosling), she embarks on an adventure into the real world, where they confront challenging issues related to beauty standards and societal norms. Together with Sasha (Ariana Greenblatt), Barbie's owner, they bravely face their insecurities and societal pressures, ultimately sparking a profound transformation in the social fabric of Barbieland. Barbie makes a courageous decision to embrace her humanity, embracing a continuously evolving identity as she navigates the real world's complexities.

Barbie review

WION's Shomini Sen wrote in her review of Barbie, "I would still say that the film very smartly shows how society is and humanises the iconic doll. For decades Barbie has been one of the most popular toys for young girls, setting unrealistic standards of beauty. Sure, Mattel has reinvented the doll and made every girl believe that they can be whatever they want to be - just like their favourite doll, but the narrative of everything being overtly perfect has also done damage to several. Greta, in that sense, spins the narrative and adds a layer of cynicism to Barbieland to show how things are in real. Flawed, depressed, and definitely not perfect- even though the plastic remains constant."



