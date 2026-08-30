/Why is Venice Film Festival skipping its jury press conference this year? Here’s what we know

The Venice Film Festival is breaking with tradition this year, with its customary jury press conference set to be scrapped. The unusual change comes just days before the 83rd edition opens, at a time when political issues are already expected to be a major talking point at the festival. Let's delve in to know more details about the main reason for the Venice Film Festival cancelling the jury press conference.

Why is the Venice jury press conference not happening?

Festival organisers have reportedly attributed the decision to a scheduling conflict, without providing further details about what commitment has made the traditional press meeting impossible. Instead, journalists will be invited to a welcome cocktail reception. Rather than having jury members sit down with journalists for the customary question-and-answer session, the festival plans to hold a welcome cocktail hour for the press.

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The change affects one of the festival's established opening traditions but does not otherwise alter the competition programme. Venice is scheduled to begin on September 2 with the world premiere of Danny Boyle's Ink.

Although the festival has cited scheduling as the reason, the decision comes at a particularly politically charged moment. Reportedly, the 2026 edition has already attracted attention over the Israel-Gaza conflict. More than 200 filmmakers and artists have signed an open letter organised by the Venice4Palestine collective, urging the festival to take concrete action in support of Palestine.

All about Venice Film Festival 2026

The 83rd Venice International Film Festival takes place from September 2 to September 12, 2026, on the Lido of Venice, Italy. The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). The aim of the Festival is to raise awareness and promote international cinema in all its forms as art, entertainment and an industry, in a spirit of freedom and dialogue, as per the official site.

Actress and filmmaker Maggie Gyllenhaal is the main competition jury president for this year's Venice Film Festival. She is also premiering her 17-minute short film Flesh Impact out of competition.

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