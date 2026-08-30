/Lee Yong Joo, best known for Princess Hours and Blue Tower, dies at 44, condolences pour in

South Korean actor Lee Yong Joo, best known for his roles in military sitcom The Blue Tower, Rude Miss Young Ae and Princess Hours, among others, have reportedly died at the age of 44. As the actor's death continues to sink in, emotional tributes have begun pouring in from those who knew and worked with him, remembering his warmth, talent and presence on set.

What is the cause of death of Lee Yong Joo?

Actor Lee Yong Joo has died suddenly at the age of 44, sending shockwaves through South Korea's entertainment industry. Korean media reported that Lee passed away on August 29 after suffering a heart attack. As per The Chosun Daily report, a source close to Lee Yong Joo shared it via social media: "Even as I write this, I still cannot believe it. Actor Lee Yong-joo, who brought laughter to many as the clumsy yet lovable ‘new recruit Lee Yong-joo’ in ‘Blue Tower', passed away suddenly from cardiac arrest this morning."

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The statement further read, "The news of his passing has not been fully shared beyond his family and close acquaintances. His phone is password-protected, and since it is the weekend, even his family is struggling to manage the situation. We kindly ask those who worked with him or had connections to him to help spread this news by reposting widely."

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For the unversed, in a 2013 interview about tvN’s The Blue Tower, Lee said he had no actual military service experience and had been exempted from duty after being diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy during his physical examination. When he appeared on the YouTube channel Head of Student Discipline Lee Jong-hyuk in February, he also mentioned the reason for his military exemption, saying, “I have something wrong with my heart.” However, no direct link has been confirmed between his past cardiomyopathy and his death.

Tributes pour in for Lee Yong Joo

Following the news, several fans shared emotional messages on social media. One user wrote, "Blue Tower actor Lee Yong Joo passed away at the age of 44 from a heart attack. The image of him looking so young and bewildered in his military uniform still lingers in my memory. I sincerely pray for the departed soul's eternal peace."

Another user wrote, “Actor Lee Yong Joo, best known for Blue Tower and Rude Miss Young-ae, has suddenly passed away at just 44. His friend announced the news on his social media, saying they still couldn’t believe what had happened. 44 is WAY too young. What is going on this August? Can you just be over already?”

"PRINCESS HOUR ACTOR LEE YONG JOO PASSED AWAY AT 44. He died from cardiac arrest as announced by a close friend on social media on August 29 May his soul RIP", wrote the third user.

All about Lee Yong Joo

Born in 1982, Lee Yong Joo was a South Korean model-turned-actor best known for his lovable, comedic role as an awkward new recruit in the military sitcom Blue Tower. He began as a fashion model before transitioning into acting.