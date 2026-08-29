/The Early Spring: Why viewers are comparing this C-drama to Fifty Shades of Grey

The Early Spring is quickly becoming one of the Chinese dramas everyone is talking about, thanks to its intense workplace romance and sizzling chemistry between Jing Boran and Sun Qian. The newly released drama on streaming platform Netflix, has drawn attention for the charged dynamic between a demanding boss and his rookie employee, with viewers also discussing its intimate scenes and the way the relationship unfolds on screen. The heightened tension has even prompted comparisons with the Hollywood erotic romance Fifty Shades of Grey.

Netizens' The Early Spring comparison with Fifty Shades of Grey

The drama has attracted particular attention for the chemistry between its leads and its more mature treatment of romantic intimacy. Like the relationship at the centre of E.L. James' novel and its film adaptations, The Early Spring places a younger, less experienced woman opposite a powerful, confident and demanding man.

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But there is an important distinction: The Early Spring is presented as a workplace romance and drama, with considerable emphasis on Sun Qian's character's (female lead) professional growth rather than simply their romantic relationship. Netizens took to social media to share their opinion and one user wrote, "Back then, I literally watched Fifty Shades of Grey with my ex and now they had same vibed with The Early Spring."

Another user wrote, "Someone said The Early Spring is giving a soft version of Fifty Shades of Grey and now I can't stop thinking about it."

"I can't be the only one who got Fifty Shades of Grey vibes here lol", wrote the third user.

Did the makers of The Early Spring hire an intimacy coordinator?

The series brings together Jing Boran as Luan Nian and Sun Qian as Shang Zhitao. Their contrasting characters form the heart of the drama, with Jing playing the accomplished but intimidating boss and Sun portraying the determined newcomer trying to find her footing in the industry.

As per several reports, The Early Spring is being touted to be the first Chinese drama to officially bring an intimacy coordinator onto its production team. Taiwanese actress Tsai Jia-yin was brought in for the role. She previously won Best New Actor at the Taipei Film Awards for Heavy Craving and has also worked as an intimacy coordinator on the Taiwanese Netflix series Let’s Talk About CHU.

What does an intimacy coordinator do?

For the unversed, the intimacy coordinator helps the production teams plan and manage scenes involving intimate physical contact between actors. It is basically to help design intimate contact and simulated sex step-by-step just like a stunt coordinator designs a fight scene, making the movements technical, safe, and repeatable.