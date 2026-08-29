/The Batman Part II: Leaked footage offers shocking glimpse at Bruce Wayne’s fate

The Batman Part II, directed by Matt Reeves, is currently in production in Glasgow, Scotland, and unofficial footage from the shoot has sparked a conversation on social media about the story of the sequel.

What’s in the leaked footage?

Several videos circulating online show a sequence involving Bruce Wayne and his trusted butler Alfred Pennyworth. In the footage, Bruce is seen lying in the middle of a street while Alfred appears to perform CPR on him. Bruce is also seemingly wearing handcuffs during the scene.

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The leaked footage further shows that Bruce has regained consciousness, and he appears to exchange a few words with Alfred.

However, it is not confirmed whether the footage represents the final version of the scene. It may have been recorded during rehearsals.

Previous leaked footage

The latest leak follows several unofficial glimpses of the production that went viral since filming began. Previous footage has reportedly shown Batman's stunt double involved in a chase sequence featuring the Batmobile and the Gotham City Police Department.

The sequel also appears to be retaining several visual elements established in The Batman. Set images have offered glimpses of Pattinson's familiar Batsuit, while the Batmobile continues to maintain the muscular, modified-car aesthetic seen in the first film.

Andy Serkis, who is returning as Alfred, has previously praised Reeves' script, saying, "It's amazing. It's a great script, it really is. And again, I'm not going to say anything whatsoever about it. And actually, the great thing is I'm going to be able to do it because we figured the schedule out, you know. So it's going to be tight, but we'll get there."

About The Batman Part II

Directed by Matt Reeves from a screenplay he co-wrote with Mattson Tomlin, The Batman Part II brings Robert Pattinson back as Bruce Wayne/Batman. Andy Serkis will reprise his role as Alfred Pennyworth, while Jeffrey Wright returns as James Gordon and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin.

The cast also includes Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Charles Dance, Jayme Lawson, Gil Perez-Abraham, Sebastian Koch and Brian Tyree Henry.