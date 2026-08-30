/Mirzapur: The Movie receives A certificate; runtime revealed

Mirzapur: The Movie is all set to release in cinemas this week, and now it has been revealed that the film has received an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and it will have a runtime of more than three hours.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the theatrical adaptation brings back several actors from the popular Prime Video series, including Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu in their respective roles as Guddu Pandit, Kaleen Bhaiya and Munna Tripathi.

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Mirzapur: The Movie runtime

According to News18, Mirzapur: The Movie was certified on August 29. Excel Entertainment submitted the film for certification, with the CBFC's Mumbai regional office handling the process.

The film has been granted an ‘A’ certificate, which means it will be restricted to adult audiences.

The CBFC record reportedly lists the film's duration as 197.19 minutes. This translates to 3 hours, 17 minutes and 19 seconds, making Mirzapur: The Movie one of the longer Hindi theatrical releases in recent times.

The official synopsis of the film on the CBFC website reads: "The battle for Mirzapurs throne escalates as old enemies resurface and new threats emerge. Blood debts must be paid while power-hungry contenders fight to control the citys violent underworld".

About Mirzapur: The Movie

The film reunites a large portion of the show's cast. Ali Fazal will once again portray Guddu Pandit, while Pankaj Tripathi returns as Kaleen Bhaiya. Divyenndu is also back as Munna Tripathi.

The returning cast includes Abhishek Banerjee as Compounder, Harshita Gaur as Dimpy Pandit, Shriya Pilgaonkar as Sweety Gupta, Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta and Rasika Dugal as Bina Tripathi. Mohit Malik, Sonal Chauhan, Ravi Kishan, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Choudhary and Sushant Singh are also part of the cast.

The film marks a new phase for the franchise, which began with the first season of Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video in 2018. The show's debut season premiered on November 16, 2018, and its success led to Mirzapur 2 in 2020 and Mirzapur 3 in 2024.