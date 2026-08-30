/Why is Simon Cowell missing from America’s Got Talent? The reason behind his hiatus

Simon Cowell, renowned television personality, record executive and entrepreneur, who is the mastermind behind some of the biggest pop groups in music history, including One Direction, Little Mix, Fifth Harmony and Westlife, among others, has reportedly taken a temporary break from reality show America's Got Talent.

Why did Simon Cowell take a break from America's Got Talent?

As per reports, Simon Cowell is taking a break from America’s Got Talent because he is undergoing a routine back surgery related to ongoing issues stemming from his serious 2020 electric-bike accident. His representative has said the procedure is routine and that Cowell is expected to return in a few weeks. Meanwhile, AGT has brought in guest judges, including Kenan Thompson, to fill his seat during his absence.

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The latest procedure is connected to injuries Cowell sustained in a serious electric-bike accident in 2020. The accident left him with a broken back and required major surgery. Cowell previously revealed that he underwent a lengthy operation involving spinal fusion and a metal rod. The injury also forced him to miss part of America’s Got Talent at the time.

The star later experienced additional issues connected to his back, making the latest procedure part of his ongoing recovery rather than a newly reported emergency.

Who is replacing Simon Cowell on America's Got Talent?

With Cowell temporarily unavailable, America’s Got Talent has turned to guest judges to keep the competition moving. Kenan Thompson, the Saturday Night Live star, is set to join Howie Mandel, Mel B and Sofia Vergara as a guest judge for the third round of the quarterfinals on September 1. Thompson previously filled in for Cowell following his 2020 accident.

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Moreover, Cowell's exact return date has not been announced. His representative has indicated that he will be back in a few weeks, suggesting that the break is temporary. For now, the AGT judging panel will continue without him as the Season 21 competition progresses toward its later stages.

All about Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell became a household name on shows like Pop Idol, American Idol, The X Factor, Britain's Got Talent, and America's Got Talent. He is best known for his blunt and critical judging style on hit reality show.