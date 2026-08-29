/After Kriti Sanon, Celina Jaitly faces backlash over her outfit at a Raksha Bandhan event: 'Repeating the same mistake!'

After Kriti Sanon's jewellery advertisement on Raksha Bandhan faced backlash, netizens have slammed Celina Jaitly for her outfit at a Mumbai event. The actor, who was present at the festive gathering, was dressed in a floral saree paired with a red blouse featuring a plunging neckline.

Soon after the pictures and videos from the celebrations took over the internet, some social media users focused on her outfit and accused her of overlooking traditional elements associated with the festival.

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Internet reacts to Celina Jaitly's Raksha Bandhan outfit

One X user shared a video from the event and wrote, "After Kriti senon, now Celina Jaitley celebrating Rakshabandhan in revealing clothes. Look at her attire for a Hindu festival, it is demeaning the culture and tradition. >Showing cleavage >No Bindi >Wearing sandles >No Sindoor >No bangles/Dhaga. It looks like Bollywood never learns."

Another user wrote, "After Kriti Sanon, now Celina Jaitly too will have some people starting to say good and bad things about her attire on this Raksha Bandhan day. People are raising questions about respect for the traditions and culture of the Hindu festival, but in today's times, people wear mixed dresses; no one should have any objection to that, yet some devotees will start their widow's lament on this too and say."

A third user added, "Hello Culture protectors. Your sister Celina Jaitley is celebrating Rakshabandhan with open cleavage. What will you say now?"

Another comment referenced the recent controversy involving Kriti and said, "Bollywood folks never learn from any controversy; instead, they end up repeating the same mistake! After Kriti Sanon, now a video of Celina Jaitly from Rakshabandhan has surfaced. In the video, Celina can be seen tying a rakhi on a young child and performing aarti."

Some users also questioned why celebrities continue to face scrutiny over their outfits. One reaction read, "When the controversy has already escalated so much, why does Bollywood keep making the same mistake again? Celebrating festivals is fine, but it's also important to respect the traditions and sentiments of Hindu festivals."

Another netizen commented, "May be that is how she lives daily, minimal clothing. And that has become a normal for her! Bollywood is impossible to be corrected, their love for enemy nations is decades old."

Also read: Kriti Sanon reacts to backlash over Raksha Bandhan ad

"Now Celina Jaitly has also entered the fray: Look at her clothes while tying the rakhi. Some low-grade Bollywood folks have vowed to mock Hindu festivals…," wrote one.

What was the controversy regarding Kriti?

Just days before Raksha Bandhan, Kriti Sanon was caught in a debate over her appearance in a Raksha Bandhan campaign for a jewellery brand.

The advertisement showed Kriti in an outfit featuring a deep-neck bralette-style blouse and cape. Many objected to the ensemble and questioned its suitability for an Indian festival.

Kriti subsequently addressed the criticism on social media, arguing that a woman's clothing or neckline should not be used as a measure of her cultural values.