/Tara Sutaria says she has dyscalculia: All you need to know about the maths disability

While math has always been troublesome for most of us, have you ever wondered if it might actually be a disability? Tara Sutaria, who was last seen in Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, has revealed how bad she is with math, sharing that she suffers from dyscalculia.

The revelation comes when she was talking about financial literacy for women during her interview with Hauterrfly, saying she tries to learn a lot about her financial work. But due to her disability, she often makes mistakes.

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It's her father, who takes care of her financial and money matters, Sutaria added, “I am lucky because my dad really helps me with that. It’s very important to know everything about your bank work, your paperwork, how to really take care of your finances as a woman.''

''I try to understand as much as I can but I have a learning disability, a maths learning disability, called dyscalculia. I try, but more often than not I make a mistake. So I need my team, I have my accounts team and all of that – they look into everything,” the 30-year-old added.

What is Dyscalculia?

The Student of the Year 2 star suffers from dyscalculia, which is a learning disability that makes it hard to understand numbers and math. Often called, Math dyslexia, this disability also doesn't mean that the person is bad with math, but rather that the brain has difficulty processing numbers, calculations, and remembering math facts.

According to Cleveland, ''Dyscalculia is a learning disorder that affects a person’s ability to do math. Much like dyslexia disrupts areas of the brain related to reading, dyscalculia affects brain areas that handle math- and number-related skills and understanding.''

People who suffer from this disability struggle with numbers and math because they have difficulty processing mathematical questions. However, it has nothing to do with a person's intelligence, nor does it make them any less capable.