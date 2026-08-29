Actor Emraan Hashmi has tested positive for swine flu (H1N1). The actor, who was last seen in Awarapan 2, had been really feeling unwell for the past few days. This comes after his recent work-related travel, including a trip to Ranchi. Following the diagnosis, he has cancelled his scheduled trip to Bangalore.

Emraan's diagnosis has come following a sharp rise in reported H1N1 swine flu rise in reported cases across India.

Emraan Hashmi tests positive for swine flu, 'I'm really unwell and unfortunately...'

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Hashmi has been doing well professionally, but amid his busy schedule, he has faced a health setback. The actor was set to travel to Bengaluru for an event, but he had to cancel the trip due to his health.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday (Aug 29), the actor also shared a health update. After the cancellation, he will now meet his fans at Sunburn Union on 12th September

In his Instagram Story, he wrote, "Hey Bangalore, I’m really unwell and unfortunately won’t be able to make it to the Bangalore show. But picture khatam nahi hua, bas postpone hua hai! I’ll see you all at Sunburn Union on 12th September, Saturday. Your tickets will remain valid for the new date. Can’t wait to see you guys! @sunburnunionbengaluru @unynx.blr." Take a look at his Instagram story below:

Still of Emraan Hashmi's IG story Photograph: (IG)

However, he didn't reveal the real reason, which was later confirmed by his representative, who shared a picture of his medical report as proof.

Still of Emraan Hashmi's medical report Photograph: (WION WEB DESK)

Awarapan 2 box office

The news of Hashmi's health comes when his film, Awarapan 2 continues to do well at the box office and has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark at the box office

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the data, writing,''#Awarapan2 has opted for the #BOGO ticket offer this weekend… The promotional strategy should give business a healthy boost, with strong returns expected.''

''#Awarapan2 [Week 2] Fri 6.21 cr, Sat 9 cr, Sun 9.40 cr, Mon 2.50 cr, Tue 3.21 cr, Wed 85 lacs, Thu 1.01 cr. Total: ₹ 149.84 cr,''he wrote.