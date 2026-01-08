Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Entertainment
  • /Why is ‘Prince Narula arrested’ trending online? Here’s what we know

Why is ‘Prince Narula arrested’ trending online? Here’s what we know

Shomini Sen
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Jan 08, 2026, 18:55 IST | Updated: Jan 08, 2026, 18:55 IST
Why is ‘Prince Narula arrested’ trending online? Here’s what we know

Prince Narula

Story highlights

Roadies and BIgg Boss 9 fame Prince Narula has been trending on Thursday after a video leaked online which showed him getting arrested. Social media has been buzzing with speculation on whether the video is real or a deepfake. Here's the truth behind viral video.

Reality TV star Prince Narula, best known for Roadies and Bigg Boss 9, has been trending on Google on Thursday, January 8. Not because of any new work, but because of a video that seems to suggest he was arrested earlier in the day. ‘Prince Narula Arrested’ – trended across platforms on social media as the video was widely circulated.

What’s the truth?

It seems the video was fake. Soon after his video went viral, a social media user asked AI assistant Grok on X to verify it, which concluded that the video was “edited.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Several reports claimed that Narula was allegedly arrested in connection with a mosque demolition case.

“I've checked recent news from sources like India TV, Indian Express, and Times of India, no reports confirm Prince Narula's arrest by Delhi Police in January 2026. The video uses edited clips that don't match any verified events. This appears to be misinformation,” Grok’s response read.

The post was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘Rahul143043’. It was posted on Thursday and garnered over 11K views.

Trending Stories

Meanwhile, the Roadies judge clarified to publication Telly Chakkar and stated, “I was not arrested; this was part of a brand shoot.”

The star is married to actress Yuvika Chaudharuy whom he met inside the Bigg Boss 9 house. Both were contestants on the show. In 2025, on the occasion of Gurupurab, Prince and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary visited a Gurudwara in Mumbai. On November 5, 2025, Prince uploaded pictures with his wife and daughter Ekleen. He captioned the post, “Waheguru Tera he sab bus sada apne mehr rakhyoo ekleen teh Babaji (sic).”

About the Author

Wion Web Desk

Wion Web Desk

Wion Web Desk

...Read More

Trending Topics