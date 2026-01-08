/Why is ‘Prince Narula arrested’ trending online? Here’s what we know

Reality TV star Prince Narula, best known for Roadies and Bigg Boss 9, has been trending on Google on Thursday, January 8. Not because of any new work, but because of a video that seems to suggest he was arrested earlier in the day. ‘Prince Narula Arrested’ – trended across platforms on social media as the video was widely circulated.

What’s the truth?

It seems the video was fake. Soon after his video went viral, a social media user asked AI assistant Grok on X to verify it, which concluded that the video was “edited.”

Several reports claimed that Narula was allegedly arrested in connection with a mosque demolition case.

“I've checked recent news from sources like India TV, Indian Express, and Times of India, no reports confirm Prince Narula's arrest by Delhi Police in January 2026. The video uses edited clips that don't match any verified events. This appears to be misinformation,” Grok’s response read.

The post was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘Rahul143043’. It was posted on Thursday and garnered over 11K views.

Meanwhile, the Roadies judge clarified to publication Telly Chakkar and stated, “I was not arrested; this was part of a brand shoot.”