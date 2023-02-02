Why has Ozzy Osbourne announced retirement from touring? Know all details about the controversial rock legend

Ozzy Osbourne, the Britsh rock legend and co-founder of the rock band Black Sabbath, has reportedly retired from touring. As per Ozzy Osbourne, his voice is perfectly fine but his health condition is not allowing him to travel across the world and perform. The British singer-songwriter suffered an injury back in 2019 after falling at his residence, which apparently exacerbated older injuries sustained during a bike accident in 2003. He got a neck vertebra, collarbone and six ribs broken during the accident. Osbourne is a highly controversial personality, who is believed to have tried to murder his wife Sharon back in 1989. He faced imprisonment at a very young age and experienced sexual abuse and molestation during his school days.

Why has Ozzy Osbourne retired from touring?

In an announcement made on his social media accounts, Ozzy Osbourne declared that he became physically weak after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment. Osbourne received a Parkinson's disease diagnosis in 2003, the same year that he was involved in a near-fatal ATV accident.

Details about Ozzy Osbourne’s divorce

Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon Osbourne, one of the UK’s most famous couples, split briefly back in 2016. The duo tied the knot back in 1982, but seven years later, Ozzy Osbourne was forced to spend three months in rehab after allegedly having tried to murder Sharon under influence. After the 2016 break-up, the couple soon reunited and decided to give the 40-year marriage another chance.

Ozzy Osbourne’s career, collaboration with Elton John

Ozzy Osbourne gained worldwide recognition for co-founding the Rock band Black Sabbath. Osbourne founded the band and contributed to the creation of 13 albums, but due to his drug and alcohol addiction, he was eventually kicked out. With albums like Blizzard of Ozz, Diary of a Madman, No More Tears, Ozzmosis, and others, Osbourne also pursued a solo career. The 74-year-old entered the television industry with The Osbournes and has since made several commercial appearances. I Am Ozzy, his autobiography, was released in 2009. In his album “Ordinary man”, he also collaborated with English singer Elton John on piano and vocals.

What did Ozzy Osbourne say while announcing his retirement?