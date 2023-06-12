Explained: Why are BTS fans called the ARMY?

Whether you’re a new BTS fan or have been here for a long time, you'd know that the K-pop band's fans like to call themselves ARMY. Here, we try to understand what BTS ARMY means and why they give themselves such an interesting name. As fans know, ARMY was established as BTS’ fandom name in 2013. This happened almost instantly after the release of the band’s first single, “2 Cool 4 Skool.” The word ARMY is an acronym for “Adorable Representative M.C. For Youth”, but there are other meanings to it too. The meaning of a military army is also implied, which combines it with the concept of BTS as bulletproof armour. As per the famous website USBTSARMY.com, the fandom name “ARMY” also has to do with the meaning of BTS’ full name, “Bangtan Sonyeondan,” which translates to “Bulletproof Boyscouts” in English. History of BTS' ARMY: There were 12.98 million unique internet users mentioning BTS online between January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2022. According to Encyclopedia Britannica, a country's army generally includes between 400,000 and 1,000,000 soldiers. So, if we compare BTS figures and Britannica’s army figures, 13 armies would be the most modest estimate.

According to USBTSARMY.com, ARMY is the military while BTS is the armor, which is a metaphor for how the K=pop band and fans stick together. RM's explanation: ARMY, however, wasn’t the first choice for BTS’ fandom name. In an interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in July 2021, BTS’ rapper, RM, uncovered that their fandom was almost named “The Bells.” In addition to RM, BTS also includes 6 members namely Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

RM also said “When you say BTS, it stands for ‘bangtan’ in Korean, not ‘behind-the scenes.’ I mean, for your information, It stands for ‘bangtan,’ and when you say ‘bell’ in Korean, it sounds like ‘bang wool.’ It starts with the same word, ‘bang’. So when we think of the fan name, someone brings up the idea, like, ‘What about the bell thing?’ Everybody rings their bells and [we’re] like, ‘Make some noise!’ and the Bells are like ‘ring-a-ling-a-ling.’ But thank God that [it changed], ARMY is so much better.”

The word “ARMY” became officially verified by BTS itself in the music video for BTS’ July 2021 single, “Permission to Dance,” which was co-written with "Shape of You" singer Ed Sheeran. "Permission to Dance" is the band’s third full English song after 2020’s “Dynamite” and 2021’s “Butter”.



