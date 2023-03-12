Whopping $5,000 tip! Jason Derulo pays for waiter's college fee

Jason Derulo, 33, turned an angel for a waiter as he left a $5,000 tip after finishing his meal in a restaurant in Omaha. The money was enough to cover the waiter's college fee for a whole semester. The waiter, identified as Jordan Schaffer, shared a clip on TikTok to thank the musician.

"Jason Derulo tipped me $5000 at Charleston's Restaurant in Omaha," Jordan wrote in the caption while sharing the video. The R&B star reshared the clip for his 57 million followers.

In the footage, Jordan is heard saying, "Wow, my heart's beating really fast," while standing over Jason's table. The "Savage Love" crooner is then seen praising him and his friend, "You guys are really awesome man."

Singer Jason Derulo shocked a restaurant server in Omaha, Nebraska by leaving a $5,000 tip. pic.twitter.com/IQiCXVkiUQ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 11, 2023

Jordan then personally thanked Jason for leaving the whopping tip. "Hey Jason, thank you. You just paid for a semester at my college. I can't thank you enough," the waiter said.

He further added, "I hope you and your family have a wonderful time in Omaha. And I hope you see us again. Thank you so much."

Jordan also shared a picture of the singer's bill. While the meal's bill totalled $795.99, the singer added $5,000 as a tip and paid $5,795.99. The waiter ended up splitting the tip with other waiters and has already paid for his semester fee.

Last month, he revealed that he and Joe Burrow have invested in a new team based in Omaha for the upcoming premier women's professional volleyball league, launching in February 2024 across North America.

"My biz partner @dannywhite17_ and I acquired a Pro Volley Ball team (Nebraska)," Derulo wrote on Instagram. "Pls help us name this team in the comments. Excited to be a part of the rise of women's sports on a global level."

He also posted a clip of himself and Omaha-born business partner Danny White signing paperwork and popping bottles of champagne on a private jet with two PVF execs.

