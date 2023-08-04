Whoopi Goldberg says she doesn't want AI to duplicating her

Artificial intelligence is currently gaining a lot of attention worldwide, particularly in Hollywood, where thousands of actors and writers are on strike, demanding regulations concerning AI. In the midst of this, actress Whoopi Goldberg shared her thoughts on the growing use of modern technology.



During a Hot Topics chat on the recent episode of The View with Neil deGrasse Tyson, the actress had a very deep discussion on AI as she went on to share that she doesn't want to be recreated by AI.



Goldberg said, "I don't want AI duplicating me. That's what I don't want,".

Reacting to the actress's view, Sara Haines joked, "Oh, we could never get two of you, Whoops." cohost Joy Behar added, "One is enough" with a laugh.

Further referencing to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Goldberg said, "But, think about what they're doing in cinema."

She added, "They can duplicate folks, and you don't know who's who or which one is real."



Last month, Goldberg shared that she doen't want to want a hologram of her after her death.



she has mandated in her will that nobody ever make a digital hologram featuring her likeness following her death.

On The View episode, Goldberg, 67, said, "Yeah, no, I don't want to be a hologram, but that's been in my will for 15 years,"



SAG-AFTRA strike -

The SAG-AFTRA strike began last month. Thousands of actors have joined the ongoing writer's strike, which started two months ago. The union of actors began the strike after SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) and AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers), failed to reach a deal. The union of actors is demanding fair pay and a guarantee from the studios that they will not replace them with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

