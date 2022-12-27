Who was Stephen Grief? What caused his death? Know what roles he portrayed in The Crown and EastEnders

Stephen Greif, the actor well-known for his work in The Crown and EastEnders, died at the age of 78. The news of his death was announced by his agents at Michelle Braidman Associates on Twitter. The Associates wrote on Twitter, “We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends.” He is survived by his twin sons Joseph and Daniel. As per the media reports, the cause of his death is not made public yet. Following Stephen Greif’s death, social media is inundated with posts and messages paying tributes to the deceased actor.

Stephen Greif's death cause

It appears that no official reason for Stephen Greif’s death has been revealed yet. The EastEnders actor died Monday, and the news was made public eight hours after his death by his agents at Michelle Braidman Associates. His fans on Twitter have poured tributary messages on the micro-blogging website, expressing their pain and grief.

Raising a glass to Stephen Greif. Such a fine actor, and such a lovely man. From the National Theatre to Citizen Smith, he bestowed class and elegance on all he did. And in the role of Travis in Blake’s 7, he created one of British television’s most unforgettable villains. pic.twitter.com/op0LoD2k1I — Nicholas Pegg (@NicholasPegg) December 26, 2022 ×

Stephen Greif, the first Travis on #Blakes7, has passed away. My deepest condolences to his friends and family. I paid tribute to this amazing actor when @SOFederation covered Seek-Locate-Destroy. https://t.co/ZlShuYafg2 (Begins 1:36:56) #RIPStephenGreif #StephenGreif #classictv pic.twitter.com/VndP0OPpHN — Robin Hood: Bold Outlaw (@BoldOutlaw) December 26, 2022 ×

Stephen Greif's career, role in The Crown and EastEnders

Stephen Greif was well-known for his portrayal of Speaker of the House Sir Bernard Weatherill in series four of The Crown in 2020. He also appeared in various series including Doctors, Coronation Street, Tales of the Unexpected and EastEnders. After appearing in a number of stage productions in the 1960s and early 1970s, he leaped to the big screen, landing the role of space commander Travis in Blake's 7. Greif appeared on the show from 1978 to 1981, alongside Gareth Thomas, Paul Darrow, Michael Keating, and Sally Knyvette. Greif also appeared as Harry Fenning in three Citizen Smith series, as Signor Donato in Casanova, and as Commander John Shepherd in Shoot On Sight.

Celebrities rush to pay tributes to Stephen Greif

Barnaby Edwards, the English actor and director, took to Twitter to express his by writing, “when it came to playing villains, he was unsurpassed. His acerbic wit and obvious intelligence made him a joy to direct. Thanks for the fun, Stephen.” Rodney Marshall, who describes himself as an author, editor and podcaster on Twitter, wrote, “Sorry to read that Stephen Greif has passed away. Lovely stage actor with a voice like velvet and a truly memorable Travis (Mark 1) in Blake's 7”.

Very saddened to hear that Stephen Greif has left us. A rock-solid performer with a voice as liquid and deadly as molten lava. When it came to playing villains, he was unsurpassed. His acerbic wit and obvious intelligence made him a joy to direct. Thanks for the fun, Stephen. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/H7zPvTQjqd — Barnaby Edwards (@BarnabyEdwards) December 26, 2022 ×