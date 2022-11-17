Who is this new mystery girl in Brad Pitt's life?

Brad Pitt was spotted with a mystery woman at a Bono concert in Los Angeles and ever since the paparazzi have been working in double shifts trying to figure out whether it's something serious. Brad was seen with Ines de Ramon, having a good time when their pictures were clicked together.

After arriving together, the supposed couple met up with Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. They kept holding hands as they entered the concert arena. It’s rumoured that the two have been dating for a few months.

They reportedly met “through a mutual friend” and Brad is said to be “really into” Ines.

Both Brad Pitt and his new girl pal kept things casual as the former wore a white T-shirt with grey jacket while Ines was seen in baggy leather pants, a white crop top and plaid jacket. She added a pop of colour to her outfit with a bright yellow handbag.

Taylor Swift tour tickets skyrocket to $22,000, website crashes due to enormous demand

After the concert, Brad Pitt left in his Tesla while Ines de Ramon rode with the actor’s bodyguard.

As for who is Ines, she speaks three languages, is a certified nutritionist and works in the jewellery business. She currently works as the vice president of Anita Ko Jewelry and has been at the company for nearly three years.

Ines de Ramon was married to Paul Wesley prior to this. Just two months ago, she and Paul announced their separation after three years of marriage. Meanwhile, Brad Pitt has had a very public divorce settlement with former partner Angelina Jolie. They got married in 2014 but Jolie filed for divorce just two years later.