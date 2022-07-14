Who is Nitu Chandra? Bollywood actress talks about her struggles, suicidal thoughts & more

Time and again, many big and celebrated stars of our film industry have bravely talked about all the dark and hidden struggles they have gone through in their career - from suicidal thoughts, getting no work, partiality by big studios, including abuse among many others. Now, joining a long list of stars Bollywood actress Neetu Chandra, who you may recall seeing in many star-studded films, has opened up about her career struggles that came after she rose to success.



During her recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Neetu talked about many heartwrenching things she has gone through in the past few years - from how one businessman asked her to be his salaried wife, to getting no work after working with National Award winners.



''I neither have money nor work. I feel unwanted'' she says while talking about her struggles.



Suicidal thoughts:



Neetu started her chat by saying in Hindi “Meri story ek successful actress ki failure story hai,”( My story is a failure story of a successful actor.)



“Having worked with 13 National award winners and in such big films, today I am nowhere,” she added.



Further referencing actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, she said that she also had suicidal thoughts multiple times in the past, before questioning that do people only celebrate people after their death only?

A businessman offered her 25 Lakh to be his salaried wife?



Shockingly revealing, she said that one wealthy businessman offered her to pay a hefty amount to be his salaried wife.



''I was told by a big businessman that he will give me 25 lakhs per month and that I have to become his salaried wife,'' she said.

She also said how once a casting director rejected her after calling her for an audience, adding that the casting director is quite famous, she added, ''he rejected me in an hour after the audition. I mean he called me for the audition only to reject me so that my confidence breaks?''



Who is Neetu Chandra?



Neetu is an Indian actress, who made her debut in 'Garam Masala' in 2005 co-starring Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. In the comedy film, Chandra played the role of air hostess Sweety.



Her performance & character was loved by the audience. Further which, Chandra went on and starred in different movies including, 'One

Two Three', 'Oye Lucky Lucky Oye', 'Traffic Signal', 'Rann' among others.



She has also worked in Tamil, Bhojpuri & Telugu cinema and recently starred in a Hollywood film.