Who is Maya Jama, the host of Love Island's new season?
Love Island new season kicked off on Monday. Know everything about the host Maya Jama in the new season.
The premiere of the brand-new season of Love Island took place on Monday night, and new presenter Maya Jama definitely made an impact. In a seductive slow-motion, Maya entered the South African villa while flaunting the figure-hugging ensemble. The new five hot singletons were welcomed by her as she made her way down the opulent poolside to the fire pit, where she also introduced the new bombshell. The dress was decorated with cut-out features across Maya's breast and stomach, which made for a stunning silhouette. She didn't leave much to the imagination as the dress reached her thigh and had a slit that extended down her leg. In a pair of strappy shoes, Maya gained even more inches for her amazing figure.
This week, the winter episode will feature her feisty charm. How much do you know about Maya Jama before her Love Island debut? The presenter and TV personality has been on our screens and radios for many years.
We're *obsessed* @MayaJama #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/CYFYXrsflt— Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 16, 2023
Who is Maya Jama?
Maya started her career as a presenter by hosting JumpOff.TV music video countdown. She has experience in radio; Rinse FM was where she made her broadcasting debut. She has hosted a variety of events in the music, entertainment, and sports industries, including FIFA World Cup. Maya Jama was named the new presenter of Love Island last year.
Maya Jama was born on 14 August, 1994 and is 28 years old. British broadcaster Maya Indea Jama has Swedish ancestry on her mother's side and Somali ancestry on her father's. She was raised in Bristol, where she attended Cotham School. She bears the name Maya Angelou after the American novelist and poet. Maya started her career as a presenter by hosting JumpOff.weekly TV's music video countdown. She has experience in radio; Rinse FM was where she made her broadcasting debut.
She has hosted a number of programmes in the music, entertainment, and sports industries, including MTV's The Wrap Up and Maya's FIFA World Cup Cities for Copa90. The 2017 pre-BRIT Awards red carpet party was also hosted by Maya, who has appeared on shows including Cannonball on ITV, The Circle on Channel 4, Stand-Up to Cancer, and Don't Hate The Playaz on ITV. Maya has also made appearances on shows including A League of Their Own Road Trip, The Big Fat Quiz of the Year on Channel 4, Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer, and The Big New Year's In, which she co-hosted on BBC One. She presented Simon Cowell's new music competition Walk The Line in 2021 and took Stacey Dooley's spot on Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star.