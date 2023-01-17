Who is Maya Jama, the host of Love Island's new season?

The premiere of the brand-new season of Love Island took place on Monday night, and new presenter Maya Jama definitely made an impact. In a seductive slow-motion, Maya entered the South African villa while flaunting the figure-hugging ensemble. The new five hot singletons were welcomed by her as she made her way down the opulent poolside to the fire pit, where she also introduced the new bombshell. The dress was decorated with cut-out features across Maya's breast and stomach, which made for a stunning silhouette. She didn't leave much to the imagination as the dress reached her thigh and had a slit that extended down her leg. In a pair of strappy shoes, Maya gained even more inches for her amazing figure.

This week, the winter episode will feature her feisty charm. How much do you know about Maya Jama before her Love Island debut? The presenter and TV personality has been on our screens and radios for many years.

Who is Maya Jama?

Maya Jama was born on 14 August, 1994 and is 28 years old. British broadcaster Maya Indea Jama has Swedish ancestry on her mother's side and Somali ancestry on her father's. She was raised in Bristol, where she attended Cotham School. She bears the name Maya Angelou after the American novelist and poet. Maya started her career as a presenter by hosting JumpOff.weekly TV's music video countdown. She has experience in radio; Rinse FM was where she made her broadcasting debut.