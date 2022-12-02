When Russian fans couldn't hold their excitement to meet 'Pushpa' aka Allu Arjun

'Pushpa: The Rise' is all set to be released in Russia, and the excitement amongst the Russian audiences for Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's starrer is really a vision to witness.

After holding a successful press conference for 'Pushpa: The Rise', the makers have finally screened the movie, and the thrill of watching the film amongst the audience is something.

Taking to social media, the film's makers uploaded a video where we can see the raging excitement amongst fans for Pushpa: The Rise. Pushpa has roared louder and louder with each passing day since the time it hit Indian screens in December 2021.

Now, after creating a whole lot of buzz across boundaries and demographics, The film will have a special premiere in Moscow on December 1 and in St. Petersburg on December 3 in the presence of the cast and crew. The film will be premiered at the opening ceremony of the fifth Indian Film Festival, which will be held in 24 Russian cities.