When Nizam of Hyderabad gifted 300 diamonds encrusted necklace to Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth is no longer between us. The United Kingdom's longest-ruling monarch passed away on September 8. Elizabeth has left a huge legacy behind her that will always be cherished by her family & millions of followers. We all are aware that diamonds and tiaras have always been necessary parts of Queen Elizabeth's life. In her 70 years of rule, Elizabeth has always managed to grab headlines for her intricate and symbolic diamond pieces, whether it was her big bracelet, gifted to her by Prince Philip or her giant Ireland Tiara, and how can we forget her festoon diamond piece.



But, did you know, among many countless pieces, the one diamond-encrusted necklace that she had always flaunted on many big occasions and in historic portraits, was a very special wedding gift?

The 300-diamond studded necklace that had a special place in her wardrobe was her wedding present from the Nizam of Hyderabad Asaf Jah VII. In 1947, Nizam made sure that Elizabeth should herself select her wedding gift and the platinum necklace was the first thing that grabbed the late monarch's eyes. The platinum neck piece was reportedly made in the 1930s.

''The necklace was given to then Princess Elizabeth as a wedding present in 1947 from the Nizam (ruler) of Hyderabad. The Nizam left instructions with the firm of Cartier in London that Princess Elizabeth should select a wedding gift herself, and this platinum necklace set with approximately 300 diamonds was chosen,'' the caption read



''Her Majesty has continued to wear the necklace throughout her reign and has also loaned it to The Duchess of Cambridge.''

The Nizam of Hyderabad was one of the richest men around the world and he had also gifted the late queen the beautiful Hyderabad Tiara encrusted by diamond. Made by Cartier, the tiara had detachable rose brooches. The tiara was dismantled in 1973 and the Burmese Ruby Tiara was made out of it.



You can see the necklace in some of the iconic images like the official portrait sent to the embassies and regiments all over the world or the stamp that was clicked after her coronation in 1952.



The Queen has lent the necklace to Kate Middleton.