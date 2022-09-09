'The Crown' creator says the series is a love letter to Queen Elizabeth II, to pause filming out of respect

British screenwriter and playwright Peter Morgan, best known for creating the critically-acclaimed Netflix royal drama 'The Crown' has spoken about the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The longest-serving ruler of the United Kingdom passed away at the age of 96. She reigned over the constitutional monarchy for 70 years. She succeeded her father King George VI in 1952 for the British throne. Before 'The Crown', Morgan also served as the writer of the 2006 film 'The Queen', directed by Stephen Frears, in which Helen Mirren donned the role of the Queen. In an email, Morgan said 'The Crown' was his love letter to the Queen as per Deadline.

He also said that the show will stop filming out of respect for her. He added that he will not be making any other statement on the death. “The Crown is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. I expect we will stop filming out of respect too," he said.

'The Crown' traces the reign of Queen Elizabeth II from her coronation to the present (which, presumably, will now include her death). Claire Foy played the role in the first two seasons, and won two Emmys for her performance. Oscar-winning actor Olivia Colman took over in seasons 3 and 4, and went on to win an Emmy too.

Imelda Staunton will play the role in season 5 and season 6.

Deadline reported that Stephen Daldry, who directed four episodes of 'The Crown', had said that the production will halt when the show first began filming.

“None of us know when that time will come but it would be right and proper to show respect to the Queen. It would be a simple tribute and a mark of respect. She’s a global figure and it’s what we should do,” he had told Baz Bamigboye.