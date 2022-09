Diana and Camilla

The failed union of her eldest son Charles and his first wife Diana, as well as his relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles, his first love with whom he had an affair and eventually married after Diana's death, were the biggest scandals of her reign.

Following their 1981 nuptials, Charles and Diana's relationship broke down at the end of the decade and into the 1990s, and the couple was frequently featured in tabloid publications' unpleasant stories.

The relationship between Diana and Charles was irreparably damaged, according to a 1992 book by journalist Andrew Morton, who later acknowledged Diana as his primary source. The book also detailed Diana's struggles with eating disorders and her attempts at suicide.

Newspapers later that year released quotes from a recorded phone discussion between Diana and James Gilby, who referred to her as "Squidgy." Then, in 1993, a reporter overheard a conversation between Charles and Camilla on the phone during which the prince expressed his desire to return as her tampon.

Diana said she had an affair with military officer James Hewitt and that there had been "three of us" in the marriage—a reference to Camilla—in TV interviews they both made after their divorce.



