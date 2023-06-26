When Emilia Clarke 'cried a little bit' after almost running over Samuel Jackson on Secret Invasion set

How can a Marvel set not have some unplanned action? Game of Thrones' Khaleesi aka Emilia Clarke, who will next be seen in MCU’s newest series, Secret Invasion, is revealing what went down with her and a co-star of hers on the set. During a recent interview with Yahoo, Emilia Clarke revealed that she “nearly ran him,” referring to co-star Samuel L Jackson. Emilia was at the interview with co-star Ben Mendelsohn. Emilia Clarke almost crashed into Samuel L Jackson on Marvel's Secret Invasion set Emilia almost hit Samuel L Jackson while filming for the Marvel series. She said, “They put me in a Lada, which is like a very old Russian car. And I got in and I was like, ‘Hey, what’s with the six [shift knobs] up in here? Which one am I using? Why does it have 10 pedals?’ It’s [like] a tractor… I know how to drive. I know how to drive a stick. [But there wasn’t] enough time. They’re saying, ‘We’ve gotta go. We’re shooting. Come on honey. Just go. We’re gonna go.’”

The actress said she proceeded to give herself a pep talk before she drove the car and said that she reassured herself by saying, “OK, I can do this. It’s just one stop.” and added, “[I] get in there. We get up to it. The camera is right there. Sam is right there. And I pressed the wrong thing, I pressed the accelerator rather than the brake.”

Emilia didn’t end up hitting Samuel as she was quick on her feet and hit the brakes before a collision would have happened. Samuel Jackson was very calm about the whole episode She revealed that in all this, Samuel was extremely gentle and was “very gentlemanly and lovely and nice.” But it obviously didn’t go down very well for the actress as she admitted, “Then I cried a little bit and someone else drove it for me.”

Emilia Clarke will play the role of G’iah in the Marvel series. This while Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury and Mendelsohn’s Talos will be seen working together to try and stop the Skrulls who have invaded the highest spheres of the Marvel Universe. Where you can watch Marvel's Secret Invasion Secret Invasion is currently airing every Wednesday on Disney+.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.