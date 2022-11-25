What's happening? Kim Kardashian spends Thanksgiving with sister's ex Tristan

Things took a surprising turn when Kim Kardashian celebrated Thanksgiving 2022 with someone no one anticipated. No, not one of her ex’s but actually her sister’s!

Kim left a lot of people confused when she posted on Instagram of her recent Friendsgiving dinner at the juvenile detention centre where she was joined by Tristan Thompson. Sharing the photos of the dinner, she wrote, "This year I'm really thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country. "This week @realtristan13 and I had an inspiring Friendsgiving dinner with the young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick. These young men have earned their way to this model camp in Malibu for great behavior."

Kim not only added a photo of her and Tristan's visit to the detention centre but also tagged him as she revealed details about their "inspiring" dinner. Thanksgiving 2022: Here's how to celebrate a waste-free holiday this year

The reality TV star then revealed details of the people she and Tristan met with as she further wrote, "Many are in college classes and have made huge changes in their life. I loved going around the table and hearing their dreams and aspirations. Thank you to the staff at the facility and to @antirecidivismcoalition, @scottbudnick1 and @swlewis01 for having me."