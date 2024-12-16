New Delhi, India

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain is no more. The legendary figure passed away at a hospital in San Francisco, USA.

Advertisment

In an official statement released by his family, it was confirmed that Hussain died due to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), a rare lung disease.

"His prolific work as a teacher, mentor and educator has left an indelible mark on countless musicians. He hoped to inspire the next generation to go further. He leaves behind an unparalleled legacy as a cultural ambassador and one of the greatest musicians of all time," said his family.

The musician had been admitted to the hospital for a few weeks now. However, his health deteriorated recently when he was shifted to ICU.

Advertisment

Hussain is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola, and their daughters, Anisa and Isabella Qureshi.

Hussain, 73, died of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease. Here's everything you need to know about it.

What is idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis?

Advertisment

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is a progressive and severe chronic lung disease in which the tissues around the air sacs, or alveoli, are affected as they get damaged and scarred. As per Mayo Clinic, the thickened and stiff tissue makes it harder for the lungs to work properly.

Also read: When Zakir Hussain spoke of getting nervous and thanked his stars for it

This is a disease that can be caused by many things. So the particular cause of this disease is not known yet. However, people with the habit of smoking or who have IPF in their family history are at a higher risk of getting this disease.

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis usually occurs in middle-aged adults in their 60s and 70s. This disease worsens over time, and symptoms can vary from person to person. The disease has been found in children and infants. But it's very rare.

Also read: 'His legacy will live on forever': PM Modi, Kamal Haasan and others pay tribute to Zakir Hussain

In some cases, the situation gets worse in a very short time span and can be life-threatening.

Signs and symptoms:

Symptoms of pulmonary fibrosis include:

Shortness of breath

Fatigue

Dry cough

Tiredness.

Weight loss

Clubbing of the fingers

What is the cure?

As of now, there is no cure for this disease. But the individual can slow it by taking the treatments that can regulate its progress and can also take a few steps to improve lung function. The individual suffering from this disease can improve their lifestyle that can help in fighting the disease with some measures like quitting smoking, wearing a mask to avoid chest infections, and exercising regularly, among other things.