Emilia Clarke, many would recognise her as the Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen, the role she played in the widely acclaimed super hit series 'Game Of Thrones. Clarke, 35 has carved a niche in the world of acting in a short time span. But apart from her life in showbiz, Clarke has gone through a lot in her personal life as well.



Many few knew that the British actress has survived a life-threatening condition known as brain aneurysm, and not just one time but two.



In 2019, Clarke revealed for the very first time that she battled a serious brain disease after she completed filming season 1 of 'GOT'. Recently, the actor during an interview again opened up about her disease and revaled that she has lost “quite a bit” part of her brain.



During her interview with BBC Sunday Morning, the actor said, "The amount of my brain that is no longer usable, it’s remarkable that I am able to speak, sometimes articulately, and live my life completely normally with absolutely no repercussions."





She added, "I am in the really, really, really small minority of people that can survive that. There’s quite a bit missing! Which always makes me laugh."



The actress survived two major brain surgery - one in the year 2011 after season 1 when she was just 24 and the second in 2013 after season 3.



So exactly what is brain aneurysm? The diseases that many few people can survive.





Brain or a cerebral aneurysm is a life-threatening brain disease that is caused due to weak blood vessels in which swollen bulges are formed. So, when the balloon-like lump ruptures that led to bleeding in the brain and causes a hemorrhagic or cerebral stroke.



In the case of blood vessel rupture, the person needs emergency medical attention and if the treatment is not given on time, it may take the person's life.



Where do these aneurysms develop?

The blood vessels branch off to several small vessels that transfer the blood into our brain. Aneurysms mostly develop where veins are branching off, that area is weaker & thinner as compared to other portions.



What causes brain aneurysms?



The disorder can happen to anyone regardless of age. But several reasons cause the deadly disease and increase the risk - like smoking, Blood pressure, severe head injury or having a family history of cerebral aneurysm or just age factor might be a reason.



Females are more likely to develop an aneurysm than men.

Symptoms.

There are not any major symptoms until it ruptures. But, sometimes, it may cause headache, double vision, eye pain, and difficulty in speaking among others.



After leek:

The severe & extreme headache is the key symptom of the ruptured nerve.



Apart from headache, when there is a small leak, the symptoms are vomiting, nausea, loss of consciousness, and double vision.



Treatment



The main focus is to prevent leaking. If the vessel is weak and can rupture anytime, so doctor performs immediate surgery to divert the flow of blood and repair the vessel. As per the situation, doctors do different procedures like clipping, artery bypass, flow diversion using stents that are insulted in the brain and endovascular coiling.